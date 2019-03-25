Antimatter (ANTX) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. Antimatter has a total market cap of $0.00 and $214.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Antimatter has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Antimatter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00419727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.01619190 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229667 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Antimatter Coin Profile

Antimatter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antimatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antimatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antimatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

