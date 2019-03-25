Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $871,000 Position in Central Federal Co. (CFBK)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Central Federal during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Federal news, Director David L. Royer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $12.52 on Monday. Central Federal Co. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter.

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

