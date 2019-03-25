Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,527 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cerner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $56.96 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/ancora-advisors-llc-buys-1527-shares-of-cerner-co-cern.html.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.