Analyzing GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (GBOOY) & ERSTE GRP BK A/S (EBKDY)

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR alerts:

0.1% of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ERSTE GRP BK A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and ERSTE GRP BK A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR $6.80 billion 2.15 $1.27 billion N/A N/A ERSTE GRP BK A/S $9.04 billion 1.74 $1.49 billion $1.66 11.03

ERSTE GRP BK A/S has higher revenue and earnings than GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and ERSTE GRP BK A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR 17.69% 17.89% 1.96% ERSTE GRP BK A/S 19.42% 8.83% 0.70%

Dividends

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ERSTE GRP BK A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ERSTE GRP BK A/S pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and ERSTE GRP BK A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ERSTE GRP BK A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ERSTE GRP BK A/S beats GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages. The company also provides services for banking, brokerage, warehousing, leasing, and factoring services, as well as Internet banking, mobile banking, and call center services. In addition, it engages in long term savings, insurance, and international banking businesses. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,148 branches, 7,911 ATMs, 26,131 correspondents, and 165,441 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, Mexico.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments. It offers savings and current accounts, mortgage and consumer loans, working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, structured trade finance, and supply chain finance services; loan syndication services; letters of credit, guarantees, investment finance, acquisition and leveraged finance, commercial real estate finance, buyer's credit, and revolving export credit lines; liquidity management; and hedging and documentary collection services. The company also provides private banking, asset management, investment banking, securities and derivatives trading, portfolio management, project finance, foreign trade financing, corporate finance, capital market and money market, foreign exchange trading, and leasing and factoring services; phone, online, and mobile banking services; and leasing, insurance, investment, and building society products, as well as credit cards. In addition, it offers real estate development and lending; advisory services related to acquisition, divestment, and merger, as well as risk management; analysis services for stock, bond, and commodity markets; and custody and brokerage services. The company operates through 2,565 branches in seven countries. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.