Analyzing Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) and Its Rivals

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is one of 19 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Goosehead Insurance to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $60.15 million -$8.90 million 142.15 Goosehead Insurance Competitors $13.74 billion $1.13 billion 34.14

Goosehead Insurance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Goosehead Insurance. Goosehead Insurance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance -8.54% -23.68% 18.95% Goosehead Insurance Competitors 7.10% 18.06% 9.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Goosehead Insurance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 1 3 0 2.75 Goosehead Insurance Competitors 184 676 765 39 2.40

Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.75%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.98%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance competitors beat Goosehead Insurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.