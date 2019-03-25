Analyzing CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (CHBAY) & Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Shinhan Financial Group does not pay a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHIBA BK LTD/ADR and Shinhan Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHIBA BK LTD/ADR $2.11 billion 2.13 $506.36 million N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group $18.79 billion 0.94 $2.53 billion $5.73 6.49

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CHIBA BK LTD/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CHIBA BK LTD/ADR and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHIBA BK LTD/ADR 20.61% 5.18% 0.34% Shinhan Financial Group 14.30% 9.18% 0.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CHIBA BK LTD/ADR and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHIBA BK LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats CHIBA BK LTD/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business. In addition, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and develops computer systems and commissioned computation tasks. Further, the company provides housing-loan guarantees and fee collection services; consulting services for portfolio investments of client financial assets; information and survey services; and accounting and administration, and temporary staff services. Additionally, it engages in the investigation and research of advanced financial technologies; and planning and development of financial services. The company serves individual customers; and regional small- and medium-sized, and middle-market companies. As of March 31, 2018, it operated approximately 181 offices, including 158 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 3 virtual branches; 48,635 off-branch ATM locations; 3 money exchange counters; 3 branches in New York, Hong Kong, and London; and 3 representative offices in Shanghai, Singapore, and Bangkok. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

