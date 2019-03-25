Analyzing Adesto Technologies (IOTS) and SUMCO CORP/ADR (SUOPY)

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) and SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

SUMCO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Adesto Technologies does not pay a dividend. SUMCO CORP/ADR pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Adesto Technologies and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies -25.68% -15.42% -6.67% SUMCO CORP/ADR 15.43% 16.05% 8.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adesto Technologies and SUMCO CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 SUMCO CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adesto Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 54.37%. Given Adesto Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adesto Technologies is more favorable than SUMCO CORP/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adesto Technologies and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies $83.49 million 2.15 -$21.44 million ($0.28) -21.79 SUMCO CORP/ADR $2.32 billion 1.50 $240.45 million $1.64 14.51

SUMCO CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies. Adesto Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUMCO CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Adesto Technologies has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUMCO CORP/ADR beats Adesto Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. The company manufactures its products using industry-standard floating gate technology and conductive bridging random access memory technology platforms. Its products include DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Serial Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; EcoXip that enables improved processor performance and reduced system power consumption; and Standard Serial Flash to store boot or program code with a low pin count industry standard serial interface. The company's products also comprise Mavriq for IoT and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life or energy harvesting system applications. The company sells its products through a network of representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in the United States, Rest of Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

