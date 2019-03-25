Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ANSYS (ANSS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS):

3/20/2019 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANSYS is benefiting from robust adoption, expanding total addressable market, improving enterprise penetration and collaborations with leading vendors. Robust investments in autonomous vehicles, electrification, smart, connected solutions and 5G bode well. Customers’ focus on utilizing simulation across repair, maintenance and other overhaul projects is a positive. Increase in budgetary allocation for defense spending across Europe and the US favors company’s growth prospects. OPTIS, 3DSIM Granta Design and Helic buyouts are expected to enable ANSYS in bringing innovative solutions to the market and enhance foothold in competitive simulations software market. However, as ANSYS continues to invest on product development its margin is expected to remain under pressure. Moreover, adverse foreign currency exchange rates and integration risks remain other concerns. Notably, shares of ANSYS have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/19/2019 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2019 – ANSYS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANSYS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services. Robust investments in autonomous vehicles, electrification, smart, connected solutions and 5G acted as primary catalyst. Customers’ focus on utilizing simulation across repair, maintenance and other overhaul projects was a positive. Budgetary increase in allocation for defense spending across Europe and the United States favored growth in aerospace and defense domains. OPTIS, 3DSIM Granta Design and Helic buyouts are not only enabling ANSYS to bring innovative solutions to the market but are also aiding it to enhance foothold in the competitive simulations market. Further, the company’s new features in the product are a game changer for ANSYS in the simulation software market. However, adverse foreign currency exchange rates and integration risks remain concerns.”

3/12/2019 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANSYS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services. Robust investments in autonomous vehicles, electrification, smart, connected solutions and 5G acted as primary catalyst. Customers’ focus on utilizing simulation across repair, maintenance and other overhaul projects was a positive. Budgetary increase in allocation for defense spending across Europe and the United States favored growth in aerospace and defense domains. OPTIS, 3DSIM Granta Design and Helic buyouts are not only enabling ANSYS to bring innovative solutions to the market but are also aiding it to enhance foothold in the competitive simulations market. Further, the company’s new features in the product are a game changer for ANSYS in the simulation software market. However, adverse foreign currency exchange rates and integration risks remain concerns.”

3/9/2019 – ANSYS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2019 – ANSYS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANSYS reported stellar fourth-quarter results and provided and encouraging fiscal 2019 outlook. Robust investments in autonomous vehicles, electrification, smart, connected solutions and 5G acted as primary catalyst. Customers’ focus on utilizing simulation across repair, maintenance and other overhaul projects was a positive. Budgetary increase in allocation for defense spending across Europe and the United States favored growth in aerospace and defense domains. OPTIS, 3DSIM Granta Design and Helic buyouts are not only enabling ANSYS to bring innovative solutions to the market but are also aiding it to enhance foothold in the competitive simulations market. Further, the company’s new features in the product are a game changer for ANSYS in the simulation software market.However, adverse foreign currency exchange rates and integration risks remain concerns. “

3/1/2019 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $192.00 to $201.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – ANSYS was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2019 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANSYS is benefiting from robust adoption, expanding total addressable market, improving enterprise penetration and collaborations with leading vendors. OPTIS and 3DSIM buyouts are not only enabling ANSYS to bring innovative solutions to the market but are also aiding it to enhance foothold in the competitive simulations market. Robust investments in autonomous vehicles, electrification, smart, connected solutions and 5G bode well. Customers’ focus on utilizing simulation across repair, maintenance and other overhaul projects is a positive. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, as ANSYS continues to invest on product development its margin is expected to remain under pressure. Moreover, declining perpetual up front revenues, adverse foreign currency exchange rates and integration risks remain concerns. Notably, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release.”

2/7/2019 – ANSYS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANSYS is benefiting from robust adoption, expanding total addressable market, improving enterprise penetration and collaborations with leading vendors. OPTIS and 3DSIM buyouts are not only enabling ANSYS to bring innovative solutions to the market but are also aiding it to enhance foothold in the competitive simulations market. Robust investments in autonomous vehicles, electrification, smart, connected solutions and 5G bode well. Customers’ focus on utilizing simulation across repair, maintenance and other overhaul projects is a positive. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. However, as ANSYS continues to invest on product development its margin is expected to remain under pressure. Moreover, declining perpetual up front revenues, adverse foreign currency exchange rates and integration risks remain concerns.”

1/24/2019 – ANSYS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANSYS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services. The company is benefiting from robust adoption, expanding total addressable market, improving enterprise penetration and collaborations with leading vendors. OPTIS and 3DSIM buyouts are not only enabling ANSYS to bring innovative solutions to the market but are also aiding it to enhance foothold in the competitive simulations market. Robust investments in autonomous vehicles, electrification, smart, connected solutions and 5G bode well. Customers’ focus on utilizing simulation across repair, maintenance and other overhaul projects is a positive. Notably, the company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, as ANSYS continues to invest on product development its margin is expected to remain under pressure. Moreover, declining perpetual up front revenues, adverse foreign currency exchange rates and integration risks remain concerns.”

ANSS stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.96. 52,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,408. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $190.45. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $164,238.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,172,252.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,416. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $2,122,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in ANSYS by 88.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 730,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 58,860 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

