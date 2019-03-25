Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Target Price at $113.35

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Argus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $84.63 on Friday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4,599.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,225,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,427,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,065,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11,863.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 1,054,803 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,590,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,647,000 after buying an additional 832,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

