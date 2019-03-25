Analysts Set Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Target Price at $38.55

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,118 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,271,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,899,049 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,173,000 after acquiring an additional 966,672 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $37.80 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

