Analysts Set Mattel Inc (MAT) Price Target at $14.46

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.46.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cfra downgraded Mattel to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Mattel to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, December 24th.

In other Mattel news, EVP Michael J. Eilola sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $171,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Lynch bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 129,425 shares of company stock worth $1,807,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 10.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,050,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,278 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 840,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Mattel in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $13.21 on Friday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

