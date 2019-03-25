Analysts Set Kirby Co. (KEX) PT at $85.10

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $74.00 price target on Kirby and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 target price on the stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $178,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 8,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $605,832.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,876 shares of company stock worth $2,081,911. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,688,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $517,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,718,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,718,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,441,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX opened at $75.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Kirby has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.