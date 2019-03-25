Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE CS opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,125.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,192,123 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

