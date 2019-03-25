Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kroger (KR)

Kroger (NYSE: KR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2019 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Kroger had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

3/8/2019 – Kroger had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

3/8/2019 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Kroger was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have fared better than the industry in a year courtesy of initiatives undertaken to overcome competition in the grocery space, which is undergoing a rapid change with technology playing a key role and focus shifting to online shopping. Kroger has taken stock of the situation. It is introducing digital coupons, order online pick up in store and smart shopping lists. The “Restock Kroger” program is also gaining traction. Certainly, the grocery industry is no longer shielded from the e-commerce war. Given this scenario, the Ocado deal along with the buyout of Home Chef and using of Nuro’s self-driven car for grocery delivery services are good moves. Kroger also remains committed to improve identical supermarket sales and margins. Estimates have improved lately ahead of fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 release. The company had kept the full year earnings view intact following better-than-expected third-quarter results.”

2/7/2019 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at Buckingham Research. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.18 price target on the stock.

2/5/2019 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have fared better than the industry in a year courtesy of initiatives undertaken to overcome competition in the grocery space, which is undergoing a rapid change with technology playing a key role and focus shifting to online shopping. Kroger has taken stock of the situation. It is introducing digital coupons, order online pick up in store and smart shopping lists. The “Restock Kroger” program is also gaining traction. Certainly, the grocery industry is no longer shielded from the e-commerce war. Given this scenario, the Ocado deal along with the buyout of Home Chef and using of Nuro’s self-driven car for grocery delivery services are good moves. Kroger also remains committed to improve identical supermarket sales and margins. Estimates have improved lately ahead of fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 release. The company had kept the full year earnings view intact following better-than-expected third-quarter results.”

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other Kroger news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 26,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $716,101.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,626.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,078 shares of company stock worth $4,047,202 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

