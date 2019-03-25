Analysts Expect Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viveve Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Viveve Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viveve Medical.
VIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viveve Medical from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $1.00 target price on shares of Viveve Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Viveve Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
NASDAQ:VIVE traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.94. 68,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,456. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.71. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.34.
Viveve Medical Company Profile
Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.
