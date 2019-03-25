Analysts Expect Navient Corp (NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Navient had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Navient stock remained flat at $$11.59 during trading on Monday. 1,222,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,062. Navient has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,806,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 763,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,204,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,522,000 after purchasing an additional 298,646 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,889,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,046,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 348,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,984,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

