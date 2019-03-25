Analysts Expect Landec Co. (LNDC) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. Landec posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landec.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNDC. BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $156,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory S. Skinner purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 78,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,228 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landec by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Landec by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 109,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Landec by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $342.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.95. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

