Analysts Expect Internap Corp (INAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Internap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.50). Internap reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.31). Internap had a negative return on equity of 2,472.32% and a negative net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Internap’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Internap in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Internap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Internap from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Internap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Internap by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Internap by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internap in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Internap by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INAP stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,809. Internap has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.91.

About Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

