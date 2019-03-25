Analysts Expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Advanced Disposal Services posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.64 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSW. Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Disposal Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,133,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter valued at about $44,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,381,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,708 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,555,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,454,000 after acquiring an additional 643,481 shares during the period.

NYSE:ADSW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72. Advanced Disposal Services has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

