Analysts Expect Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report sales of $104.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.13 million and the lowest is $103.90 million. Accuray reported sales of $99.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $420.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.20 million to $420.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $440.58 million, with estimates ranging from $437.16 million to $444.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $102.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 3,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,162,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 2,098,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $3,287,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Accuray by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,015,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 741,493 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Accuray during the third quarter worth $2,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,257,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 470,087 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 291,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,120. Accuray has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $413.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

