Analysts Anticipate RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) will post sales of $107.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.06 million. RumbleON posted sales of $3.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,019.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year sales of $148.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.82 million to $149.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $808.21 million, with estimates ranging from $772.20 million to $844.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of RMBL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,261. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RumbleON (RMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.