Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Plexus reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $765.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.65. 2,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Plexus has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $194,943.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,119.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,094. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $24,853,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,601,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89,208 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 122,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Plexus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,971,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Plexus by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 617,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

