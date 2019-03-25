Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America (STAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will post $272.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the lowest is $266.28 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $297.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 312,036 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 602,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.