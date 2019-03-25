Analysts Anticipate Banco Macro SA ADR (BMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) will report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings. Banco Macro reported earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco Macro.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE BMA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $111.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 662.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,126,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,804,000 after purchasing an additional 273,982 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,879,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,121,000 after purchasing an additional 734,101 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 12.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 151,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 498,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41,558 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

