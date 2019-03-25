Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Anadarko Petroleum comprises 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 40.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 147,053 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,079,505 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,639,000 after buying an additional 138,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 251,141 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. 52,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

APC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/anadarko-petroleum-co-apc-shares-sold-by-reliant-investment-management-llc.html.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.