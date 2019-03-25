Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 1,550.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,295,821 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975,016 shares during the quarter. Anadarko Petroleum accounts for 0.4% of Millennium Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $232,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,514,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $592,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,780 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 4,230.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,445,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,200,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 773,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,841. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

APC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

