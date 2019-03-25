Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,691 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,691 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $30,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6,957.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,026,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,209,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,373,599,000 after buying an additional 1,032,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Macquarie cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In related news, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

