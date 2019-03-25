Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,079 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of Montreal worth $26,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cormark downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

BMO stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.762 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-reduces-holdings-in-bank-of-montreal-bmo.html.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.