Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $32,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.59). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22,432.99%. The company had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

