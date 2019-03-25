AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) and (FAC) Financial Survey

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) and (NYSE:FAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Get AmTrust Financial Services alerts:

AmTrust Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. does not pay a dividend. AmTrust Financial Services has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

This table compares AmTrust Financial Services and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmTrust Financial Services $5.96 billion 0.49 -$348.88 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AmTrust Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AmTrust Financial Services and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmTrust Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

AmTrust Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of AmTrust Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of AmTrust Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AmTrust Financial Services and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmTrust Financial Services 3.98% -17.61% -1.84% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AmTrust Financial Services beats on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses. The Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty segment provides custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans, mechanical breakdown protection, and payment protection plans in connection with the sale of consumer and commercial goods; and coverage for niche property, casualty, and specialty liability risks comprising general liability, employers' liability, and professional and medical liability. The Specialty Program segment offers workers' compensation, general liability, commercial auto liability, property coverage, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance products to small and middle market companies. The company also provides reinsurance services primarily for personal and commercial automotive business. It distributes its policies third-party brokers, agents, retailers, or administrators. AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AmTrust Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmTrust Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.