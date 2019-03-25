AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce sales of $407.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.51 million to $410.41 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported sales of $391.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $415.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 38,422,583 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $1,055,468,355.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 47,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 338.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

