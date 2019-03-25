American Woodmark (AMWD) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 178,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,084. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.32. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.66 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.91%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $11,294,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,883,000 after purchasing an additional 197,724 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,913,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,991,000 after purchasing an additional 110,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 94,932 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

