American International Group Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,204,000 after purchasing an additional 417,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,723,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,433,000 after purchasing an additional 610,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

