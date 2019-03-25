American International Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Position in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,597,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,034,000 after acquiring an additional 256,652 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,964,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,977,000 after acquiring an additional 778,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,823,000 after acquiring an additional 138,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,115,000 after acquiring an additional 95,452 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

NYSE PKG opened at $95.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.80. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $124.70.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 30.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Position in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/american-international-group-inc-has-3-67-million-position-in-packaging-corp-of-america-pkg.html.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.