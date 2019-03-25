American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. 95,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.98 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,005 shares of company stock worth $18,025,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,524,000 after buying an additional 1,212,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,553,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 373,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,586 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

