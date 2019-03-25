American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 75,776 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,788.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,181,000 after buying an additional 1,370,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

