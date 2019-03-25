American Financial Advisors LLC Invests $570,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,377,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,537,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 591,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,911,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,934,000 after purchasing an additional 271,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6,183.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,923,000 after purchasing an additional 252,587 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $97.08 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.62 and a 52 week high of $102.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8712 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

