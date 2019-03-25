American Financial Advisors LLC Invests $10.37 Million in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 620,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,000. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd makes up approximately 2.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 2,732.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 424,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 409,872 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 49.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 274,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 90,691 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000.

Get Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd alerts:

FFC stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American Financial Advisors LLC Invests $10.37 Million in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/american-financial-advisors-llc-invests-10-37-million-in-flahertycrumrine-prfrd-scts-incm-fd-inc-ffc.html.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.