American Express (AXP) Stake Boosted by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in American Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,991 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in American Express by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.87. 797,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,024. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $108.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.66.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

