American Airlines Group (AAL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2019 – American Airlines Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

3/13/2019 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/8/2019 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2019 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.63 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.81.

2/15/2019 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/15/2019 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Airlines reported better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018. Moreover, the bottom line increased year over year. Strong travel demand is major positive. Owing to this tailwind, passenger revenues have risen 3.9% in 2018. The company's earnings per share forecast for 2019 is also encouraging. Additionally, the company is anticipated to gain from oil prices in 2019. The carrier's measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks is also appreciative. However, the company reported lower-than-expected revenues in the fourth quarter. Also, high unit costs in the first quarter are likely to affect the company's bottom line. Notably, unit costs are expected to rise around 4% in the current quarter. Additionally, the company's high det levels concern us. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year.”

2/8/2019 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2019 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2019 – American Airlines Group was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2019 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/25/2019 – American Airlines Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,353. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 322.87% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,123 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after purchasing an additional 528,532 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,667 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,640 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.