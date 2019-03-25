Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.42.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

