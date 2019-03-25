Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Altria Group worth $122,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $55.92 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In other Altria Group news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

