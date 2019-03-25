Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Boosted by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 3.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 82,381.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329,361 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 100,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

In other news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $55.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Boosted by Hutner Capital Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/altria-group-inc-mo-holdings-boosted-by-hutner-capital-management-inc.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.