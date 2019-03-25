Altimeter Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. SkyWest makes up approximately 0.0% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 924.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

SkyWest stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $803.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.62 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $468,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 697,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,476,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 20,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,510.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,834. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

