Altimeter Capital Management LP Has $264.22 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Altimeter Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 9.6% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $264,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Booking by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,990,000 after buying an additional 423,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Booking by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 466,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,518,000 after buying an additional 243,261 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Booking by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,230,000 after buying an additional 143,321 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Booking by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,260,000 after buying an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Booking by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,153,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,137,000 after buying an additional 69,748 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $498,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $1,489,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,121.68.

BKNG opened at $1,721.59 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,201.84. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

