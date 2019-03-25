Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Lessened by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,427,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,207.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,314.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/alphabet-inc-googl-position-lessened-by-yhb-investment-advisors-inc.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.