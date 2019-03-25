Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,331 shares.

