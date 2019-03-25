Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $112,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8,063.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,165,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,372 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Allstate by 121.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,391,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,035,000 after buying an additional 1,310,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Allstate by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,957,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,414,000 after buying an additional 1,168,707 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Allstate by 70.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,305,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,584,000 after buying an additional 953,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Allstate by 120.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,115,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,096,000 after buying an additional 610,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Compass Point began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.68. 17,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

