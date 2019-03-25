AllSafe (SAFE) Price Tops $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $147,133.00 and $5,050.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,175,566 coins and its circulating supply is 7,170,566 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.