Algebris UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 622,998 Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 622,998 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,000. Regions Financial accounts for 1.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.41 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE:RF opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Algebris UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 622,998 Regions Financial Corp (RF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/algebris-uk-ltd-purchases-shares-of-622998-regions-financial-corp-rf.html.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.